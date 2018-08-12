Judy Reynolds & Vancouver K 2nd in German Grand Prix with score of 73.63%.

Kildare’s Judy Reynolds and her 16-year-old gelding Vancouver K were runners-up in the four-star Grand Prix at Cappeln, Germany, achieving a score of 73.63%.

Vancouver K has spent a long spell on the sidelines due to injury and the Reynolds’ star has only recently returned to action.

The result is a huge positive for Ireland’s Dressage Olympian who will compete with Vancouver K at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, USA, at the end of September.

The Cappeln Grand Prix was won by Sweden’s Patrick Kittel and Well Done de la Roche CMF on a score of 75.043%, while Sweden’s Juliette Ramel claimed third position with Buriel K.H.