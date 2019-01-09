ESports Fun and Betting

We all know ESports is fun but it has become so professional that people are making a massive living out of it. Games that can be played for example include fighting games, real time strategy games, online battle games and mulitplayer online battle arena games.

The games are fun, enjoyable and of course if you are a player and very good at various esports games you can make massive amounts of money. So what’s not to like about it. It’s fun and interactive. The big online betting companies such as Paddy Power, Betway and a whole host of other sites now offer markets on esports, Why you might ask? Well simply because there is a market for it. A USA Today article found that the competitive video game playing known as esports drew 258 million unique viewers in 2017. I am pretty sure that has even risen a lot higher since then. Indeed they are expected to rake in 2 billion dollars worth of revenue by 2021. There is massive money on the line as well so people are really taking it serious. An example for instance, a tournament called the International featuring a game called Dota 2 has one of the biggest prize pools at 24 million dollars, the winning teams splits a share of 10 million.

The Esports betting market is growing at a an enormous pace. In 2016 it was estimated that 5.5 billion was wagered on Esports gaming, this is set to more than double by 2020. This is quite easy to see though considering in 2017 over 46 million people watched Intel Extreme Masters Katowice. Of course sponsorship from big companies also play a massive part to but it is has grown so much in such a short period of time and I can only see it grow further and further in the next 2 to 3 years.