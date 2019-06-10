Cathal Daniels & Ríoghan Rua (ISH) win at Bramham International Horse Trials

Cathal Daniels was an impressive winner of CCI-L U25 4* at Bramham International Horse Trials in England on Sunday, adding to his reputation as one of the world’s best young eventing riders.

The Galway rider and the Irish Sport Horse mare Ríoghan Rua were in eighth position after the Dressage in the Under 25 competition but moved up to third place after a clear Cross Country round inside the time.

Though clear rounds were few and far between in the showjumping phase, the Irish combination delivered one of just two clear rounds to take victory on his Dressage score of 33.7.

Susie Berry also took seventh place for Ireland with Stonedge, with Robbie Kearns finishing 11th with Master McCormack (ISH)(TIH).

In the CCI 4*-S at Bramham, Aoife Clark and Fernhill Adventure (ISH) finished in ninth place overall, after adding just time penalties to their Dressage score. Joseph Murphy finished in 11th place aboard Cesar V, with victory going to Gemma Tattersall (GBR) and Quicklook V.