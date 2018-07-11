Irish Evening Squad & Reserves for 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in USA

Horse Sport Ireland Eventing Team Manager Sally Corscadden has announced the Irish Eventing squad and reserves for the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, USA, in September.

The FEI World Equestrian Games, held every four years in the middle of the Olympic cycle, is one of the biggest events on the global sporting calendar.

Team and individual World Championship titles are up for grabs in eight FEI disciplines – Jumping, Eventing, Dressage, Para-Dressage, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining.

The Irish Eventing Squad for the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games is:

Pádraig McCarthy with Mr Chunky.

Aoife Clark with Fernhill Adventure (ISH).

Cathal Daniels with Ríoghan Rua (ISH).

Sarah Ennis with Horseware Stellor Rebound (ISH).

Sam Watson and Horseware Ardagh Highlight (ISH).

Five reserves have also been named in the following order:

1st Tim Bourke with Luckaun Quality (ISH).

2nd Patricia Ryan and Dunrath Eclipse (ISH).

3rd Joseph Murphy with Sportsfield Othello (ISH).

4th Ciaran Glynn and November Night (ISH) (TIH).

5th Clare Abbott with Euro Prince (ISH).

The FEI World Equestrian Games run from September 11th to 23rd with the Eventing competition starting with Dressage on September 13th and 14th, followed by Cross Country on September 15th and the final Show Jumping phase on September 16th.