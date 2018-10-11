Irish Eventing’s World Equestrian Games silver medallists compete in Boekelo Nations Cup this weekend

Two members of Ireland’s silver medal-winning eventing team return to international action this weekend, as they participate in the final Nations Cup of the season at Boekelo in The Netherlands.

Sarah Ennis and Sam Watson have been named with two of their younger horses, as team manager Sally Corscadden begins the task of building a large pool of horses and riders to choose from, with an eye on the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 following Ireland’s successful qualification at the World Championships.

The Irish team for Boekelo Nations Cup is as follows:

Sam Watson with Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH).

Sarah Ennis with Woodcourt Garrison (ISH).

Meabh Bolger with Killossery Athletic Touch (ISH).

Brian Morrison with Global Milchem JJ.

Declan Cullen and Seavaghan Ash (ISH)(TIH) have been named as first reserve.

The Boekelo Nations Cup gets underway on Thursday with the first of two days of Dressage. The Cross Country phase takes place on Saturday before Sunday’s final Show Jumping phase.

The Irish team will compete against Australia, Belgium, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden and USA over the coming days.