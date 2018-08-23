Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team announced for Millstreet International Horse Trials

US Equestrian has confirmed the combinations that will compete on the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for the FEI Eventing Nations Cup of Ireland at the Millstreet International Horse Trials, which begin today.

U.S. Eventing Chef d’Équipe Erik Duvander has named the following Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team:

Buck Davidson with Carlevo, an 11-year-old Holsteiner gelding.

Hallie Coon with Celien, an 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare.

Liz Halliday-Sharp with Deniro Z, a 10-year-old KWPN gelding, or Fernhill By Night, a 15-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding.

The Millstreet Nations Cup CICO3*class will act as a test event for the new format that will be used in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Teams will comprise three members with an opportunity to make substitutions during the competition.

The dressage and showjumping phases will take place at the Green Glens Arena with Drishane Castle hosting the Cross-Country phase. The course for the Cross-Country will be designed by Britain’s Mike Etherington-Smith.