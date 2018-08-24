Millstreet International Horse Trials 2018

The Millstreet International Horse Trials got underway at the Green Glens Arena on Thursday, the beginning of four days of equestrian action at the Co. Cork venue.

The town which hosted the FEI European Eventing Championships for Young Riders and Juniors last year, is hosting the Irish leg of the FEI Eventing Nations Cup this week.

The Millstreet Nations Cup is acting as an official test event for the new competition format which will be used in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

There was action in both CCI (long format) and CIC (short format) classes at 1, 2, and 3 star as well as the National Discovery Final for four and five year old horses and CIC* Pony class on the opening day.

Friday will see the conclusion of the dressage, with showjumping in the CIC*2 and National Discovery Final (4/5 Year Old Horses) classes.

Meanwhile nearby Drishane Castle will host Cross-Country for CIC* Ponies and CIC*/CIC* Young Horses today.