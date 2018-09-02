Patricia Ryan called up to Irish Eventing squad for World Equestrian Games

Patricia Ryan has been called up to the Irish Eventing squad for the World Equestrian Games in Tryon after an injury to Aoife Clark.

Co. Cork-born Ryan will travel to Tryon with the 12-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding Dunrath Eclipse, and along with being Ireland’s first reserve for the team competition, they will compete as individuals.

Speaking ahead of the World Equestrian Games (WEG), Irish Eventing team manager Sally Corscadden said:

“Sadly for Aoife Clark, she has been ruled out through injury. This is most unfortunate for Aoife after producing a very good preparation run with her World Equestrian Games horse, Fernhill Adventure, when finishing sixth in the CIC3* in Hartpury. Tim Bourke was named first reserve but his horse has picked up a viral infection, so is also out of contention. The second reserve Patricia Ryan and Dunrath Eclipse will now travel as an individual and Patricia joined the team for final training in the UK before departure for Tryon. Patricia had a very good individual result at Luhmulhen CCI4* in June this year and we wish her the best of luck.”

The Irish Eventing Squad for the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games is:

Pádraig McCarthy with Mr Chunky.

Cathal Daniels and Ríoghan Rua (ISH).

Sarah Ennis with Horseware Stellor Rebound (ISH).

Sam Watson and Horseware Ardagh Highlight (ISH).

(First reserve & individual) Patricia Ryan with Dunrath Eclipse (ISH).

The 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games runs from September 11th to 23rd with the Eventing competition starting with Dressage on September 13th & 14th, followed by Cross Country on September 15th and the final Show Jumping phase on September 16th.