Tennis player Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after he underwent a procedure on his right knee the Swiss tennis player announced.

Federer has been struggling with a knee injury since the Melbourne Open in Australia. He lost in the semi-finals to Serbian Novak Djokovic and he then underwent surgery on his knee in February. The 20 times Grand Slam Champion revealed that he will the rest of the reason in a Twitter post on Wednesday. He said, “A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee,”.

Federer has suffered with several injuries over the past number of season. In 2016 he also had knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. That meant he missed the entire second half of that season. He made a return in 2017 and won the Australian Open and he also added a Wimbledon title in a superb year for the Swiss tennis star. Federer has not won a Grand Slam tournament since 2018 when he won the Australian Open. He said, “Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level,”. He continued, “I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to see everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.”