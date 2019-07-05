Finn Lynch and Ewan McMahon improve their places in Japan

Ireland’s Finn Lynch had a better day on Friday at the Laser World Championship Olympic qualifying event in Japan as he placed tenth and eleventh in his flight.

The results see the Carlow native improve from 78th to 46th place overall with two more races on Saturday to decide the Gold fleet split before the final series of six races begins on Sunday.

Irish Sailing laser coach Vasilij Zbogar said of Lynch’s Friday results:

“Finn definitely looked better this morning and he definitely performed although he is still off what he is capable of. He needs to stop thinking of the overall result and just sail race by race.”

Ewan McMahon also improved today, moving up to 42nd overall after scoring a 17th and 22nd for the day. Liam Glynn dropped from 35th overnight to 65th after two mid-fleet results.

Saturday’s races are critical to overall Irish hopes for the championship and qualification for Tokyo 2020 as the top 50 boats overall will form the Gold fleet after the sixth race.