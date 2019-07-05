Five bogeys see Harrington slide down leaderboard at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Having shot an incredible 63 in the sunshine in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club yesterday, Pádraig Harrington carded a 73 in Friday’s second round.

The overnight leader had a poor start to today’s round in the mist at the Co. Clare links this morning, bogeying the opening par 4, before he steadied things to par the second, a hole which he birdied in yesterday’s round.

After that, the 47-year-old bogeyed and parred alternate holes, with bogeys on the third and fifth, and pars on the fourth and sixth, as he slipped down the leaderboard.

Another bogey at the seventh, followed by two pars saw Harrington out in a four-over-par 38, eight shots less than Thursday.

Three pars followed after the turn before he claimed his first birdie of the day at the par 4 13th hole, one of four holes her parred in yesterday’s back nine.

That good work was quickly undone, however, as the Dubliner had his fifth bogey of the round at the very next hole.

Harrington parred the next three holes, before giving the large galley on the 18th something to cheer about as he got only his second birdie of the day.

His back nine score of 35 meant the three-time Major winner carded a three over par round of 73 on Friday.