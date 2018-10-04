Five UFC records that will never be broken

The UFC is continuing to grow and Conor McGregor has played a significant role in this rise. He returns to the Octagon in Las Vegas following a two year absence and will be headlining UFC 229 against the unbeaten Russian, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Prior to his absence, McGregor was a two-division champion and put in a stunning performance to stop Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. Can he put in a similarly dominating performance this weekend? You can have a bet on the event with Khabib as the current favourite at: https://www.betfair.com/sport/mixed-martial-arts/event?eventId=28831591.

Records are made to be broken, and could we see another in the UFC PPV record this weekend? Here we list five of the UFC records that are never likely to be broken:

5) Most fights in MMA

Not a UFC record, but one for MMA as a whole, that is unlikely to be surpassed. Travis Fulton known as ‘The Ironman’ holds the record having a total of 316 fights. He did make two appearances in the UFC having firstly lost on his debut before a victory at UFC 21. His official record in MMA is 253-52-10 (1NC).

4) Fastest Submission in UFC history

This is a record that is unlikely to be broken. The fastest submission took just 9 seconds! You have to go all the way back to UFC 6, to the early days of the organisation, for this record. Russian Oleg Taktarov took part in the one night tournament and defeated Dave Beneteau, Anthony Macias and Tank Abbott on his way to tournament victory. He began by defeating Beneteau with a 57 second submission victory via guillotine choke. This was then followed by his record breaking second guillotine victory over Anthony Macias in just 9 seconds. Incredible!

3) Most UFC title Defences

A record that he was expected to increase, Demetrious Johnson suffered his first loss since 2011 when he took on Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. He has been one of the most dominant champions in UFC history and this record could be a difficult one to break considering the level of fighters now active in the UFC. Johnson broke the record with his 11th title defence, stopping Ray Borg by armour submission at UFC 216. This led to many people claiming that this was the most impressive submission in UFC history. What do you think? It can be viewed here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jg4g9oUB5Zo

2) Most takedowns in a fight

A record held by defending lightweight champion Khabib and one that is unlikely to be surpassed unless he does it! This has been held since UFC 160 when Khabib sent Abel Trujillo crashing to the canvas on 21 separate occasions. Could it be a similar story for McGregor? This 15 minute encounter was one of the most dominating performances in the history of the UFC.

Fastest championship performance victory

It just had to be didn’t it?! Conor McGregor’s famous knockout of Jose Aldo will forever be remembered by fight fans. The build-up was years in the making and Aldo had not tasted defeat for the previous decade, and was too many, the pound-for-pound king at the time. McGregor went into the contest full of confidence and dispatched of him in just 13 seconds. The biggest moment in UFC history.