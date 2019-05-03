G-Mac to return to scene of his South of Ireland Championship win this July

Graeme McDowell will be targeting a second win of the 2019 season when he returns to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this July 4-7, having claimed his 15th professional victory with a win in the Dominican Republic on the US PGA Tour earlier this year, his first international title in four years.

The 2010 U.S. Open Champion will be joined at Lahinch by 2018 Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, former World Number One Lee Westwood and fellow Major winners Louis Oosthuizen and Danny Willett, amongst others, in what is shaping up to be a world-class field for the July showpiece.

McDowell, a ten-time European Tour winner and three-time Ryder Cup winner for Europe, will return to the Co. Clare links 19 years after winning the South of Ireland Championship there as an amateur.

The Ulster golfer has been an ever-present at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open since his debut European Tour season in 2002.

“I think this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is going to be a really special one,” McDowell said. “It’s obviously a tournament which I prioritise on my schedule every year, but Lahinch Golf Club and the town of Lahinch are really going to provide a unique experience for the players and the fans. The Irish golf fans are some of the best in the world, and with The Open Championship two weeks later in Portrush, it’s sure to be an incredible few weeks.”

Last year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open attracted 94,239 spectators to Ballyliffin Golf Club, Co. Donegal, where Russell Knox secured his first Rolex Series title with a play-off victory against Ryan Fox.

Knox holed an incredible 40-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a play-off against the New Zealander and then sank an almost identical putt on the first extra hole to clinch victory.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is part of the Rolex Series, the premium event category on the European Tour’s International Schedule, comprising eight events in 2019, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations around the world, each with a minimum prize fund of US$7 million.