GAIN Irish U16 Show Jumping Squad for 2018 European Pony Championships in England

The GAIN Irish Pony (U16) Show Jumping squad for the FEI Pony European Championships at Bishop Burton College in England from August 9th to 12th has been confirmed.

The GAIN Irish squad is as follows:

Francis Derwin with Cúl Bán Mistress (CP)

Katie Power and Ghost Rider

Lucy Shanahan with Caliber DE

Max Wachman and Cuffesgrange Cavalidam (ISH)

Tom Wachman with Quaprice D’Astree

Non-Travelling Reserves: Ella Quigley, Orla Duffy & Séamus Hughes Kennedy

Irish Pony Show Jumping team manager Gary Marshall said:

“Very excited with the team, a tough selection decision given the high caliber of youth athletes involved. It is a very young team but they have consistently proven themselves in Europe to-date. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the parents and owners for participating in the High Performance Programme and we are hoping to bring back European medals from Bishop Burton.”

Ireland are the reigning champions having won team and individual gold at the 2017 European Pony Show Jumping Championships which were held at Kaposvár in Hungary last July.