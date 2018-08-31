German Darts Championship Draw, Schedule & Results

THE German Darts Championship begins on Friday, with Terry Jenkins set to face Ross Smith in the first round in Hildesheim.

The £135,000 tournament is the tenth European Tour event of the year and will see 48 players compete at Halle 39 in Hildesheim across the weekend.

Friday’s first round will see 32 qualifiers competing, as nine-time televised finalist Jenkins takes on Smith, whose five-year run as the last player to hit a nine-dart finish on the European Tour was ended by Michael van Gerwen in June.

Round one will also see Unicorn Development Tour Order of Merit leader Ted Evetts meet former Players Championship Finals runner-up Mark Webster, who is starring in his first European Tour event of the year.

The seeded players, led by world number one Van Gerwen, Shanghai Darts Master Michael Smith and World Champion Rob Cross, enter at the second round stage on Saturday.

From the original field of entries, Peter Wright has withdrawn. He is replaced by Steve Beaton as a seeded player, with a fifth Host Nation Qualifier being found on Thursday night.

German star Max Hopp headlined the field of Host Nation Qualifiers, alongside World Cup team-mate Martin Schindler and teenager Nico Blum.

Five Dutch stars, including former European Tour event winner Vincent van der Voort, came through the European Qualifier alongside Spanish pair Cristo Reyes and Toni Alcinas.

The German Darts Championship will take place from August 31-September 2, with streaming available for all PDCTV-HD Subscribers worldwide as well as through a series of bookmakers’ websites.

2018 German Darts Championship

Draw Bracket

Rob Cross (3) v Lee Bryant/Kyle Anderson

Simon Whitlock (14) v Michael Rasztovits/David Pallett

Mensur Suljovic (6) v Andrew Gilding/Max Hopp

Darren Webster (11) v Ricky Evans/Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton (7) v Jermaine Wattimena/James Wilson

James Wade (10) v Robert Thornton/Robert Marijanovic

Michael Smith (2) v Krzysztof Ratajski/Vincent van der Voort

Stephen Bunting (15) v Richard North/Ron Meulenkamp

Daryl Gurney (4) v Darren Johnson/Christopher Hänsch

Mervyn King (13) v Adrian Lewis/Toni Alcinas

Joe Cullen (5) v Andy Boulton/Josh Payne

Gerwyn Price (12) v Darius Labanauskas/Jan Dekker

Ian White (8) v Terry Jenkins/Ross Smith

Dave Chisnall (9) v Ted Evetts/Mark Webster

Michael van Gerwen (1) v Cristo Reyes/Nico Blum

Steve Beaton (16) v Martin Schindler/Justin Pipe

Schedule of Play

Friday August 31

First Round

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

Andy Boulton v Josh Payne

Ted Evetts v Mark Webster

Lee Bryant v Kyle Anderson

Darren Johnson v Christopher Hänsch

Darius Labanauskas v Jan Dekker

Richard North v Ron Meulenkamp

Andrew Gilding v Max Hopp

Krzysztof Ratajski v Vincent van der Voort

Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)

Martin Schindler v Justin Pipe

Michael Rasztovits v David Pallett

Jermaine Wattimena v James Wilson

Adrian Lewis v Toni Alcinas

Terry Jenkins v Ross Smith

Robert Thornton v Robert Marijanovic

Ricky Evans v Danny Noppert

Cristo Reyes v Nico Blum

Saturday September 1

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

Dave Chisnall v Evetts/M Webster

Gerwyn Price v Labanauskas/Dekker

Stephen Bunting v North/Meulenkamp

Joe Cullen v Boulton/Payne

Daryl Gurney v Johnson/Hänsch

Michael Smith v Ratajski/Van der Voort

Steve Beaton v Schindler/Pipe

Simon Whitlock v Rasztovits/Pallett

Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)

Darren Webster v Evans/Noppert

Jonny Clayton v Wattimena/Wilson

James Wade v Thornton/Marijanovic

Rob Cross v Bryant/Anderson

Mensur Suljovic v Gilding/Hopp

Mervyn King v Lewis/Alcinas

Michael van Gerwen v Reyes/Blum

Ian White v Jenkins/R Smith

Sunday September 2

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final