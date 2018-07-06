Gold for Sarah Healy in 3,000m at European Athletics U18 Championships

Blackrock’s Sarah Healy won the gold medal in the 3,000m final in a championship record of 9:18.05 at the European Athletics U18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary, this evening.

Healy, who won the European Youth Olympic 1,500m title on this track in 2017, won the 3,000m gold medal in a new Irish youth outdoor record.

‘The competition was a bit harder this year’ the champ Sarah Healy with a championship record and Irish youth record pic.twitter.com/eXmH0lVWhk — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) 6 Iúil 2018

Earlier today, Healy had won her 1,500m heat in 4:30.29 at these Championships (the final is on Sunday) before running in the 3,000m final this evening.

Following her achievement, Ireland’s newest European Champion said:

“The competition was harder than last year and I’m really happy to win gold.”

Patience Jumbo-Gula of St Gerard’s Dundalk could only finish fifth in the girls’ 100m final in 11.87 despite being the final’s fastest qualifier.

Patience Jumbo-Gula with a classy interview after her 5th place finish in the 100m final pic.twitter.com/UnZmHXCCNF — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) 6 Iúil 2018



Tallaght’s Rhasidat Adeleke qualified in second in her girls’ 200m heat this evening in 23.90 seconds despite running from lane 8.

Sophie O’Sullivan from Ballymore Cobh showed an impressive burst of speed as she qualified for the girls’ 800m final, finishing second in 2:07.95.

Miriam Daly (Carrick on Suir) finished fourth in her 400m hurdles heat in a time of 61.66 seconds but failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the event.

Mullingar Harriers’ Oisín Lane was 13th in the boys’ 10,000m race walk in a time of 47:00.13 – a one minute personal best.

Louis O’Loughlin of Donore Harriers was third in the first heat of the boys’ 800m in 1:56.76 and advanced to Saturday’s semi-finals as a result.

Ciara Kennelly from Killarney Valley, who had first-time clearances over 1.64m and 1.68m before she narrowly failed over 1.71m, saw her best effort of 1.68m place her 20th overall in the high jump qualification.