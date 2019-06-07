Ballymena to host ISPS HANDA World Invitational Men | Women

The event formerly known as the Northern Ireland Open, and traditionally one of the best attended events on the Challenge Tour, has been transformed into a new global event for Challenge Tour players and women professionals with news that the ISPS HANDA World Invitational Men | Women will be staged at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort and the Massereene Golf Club, Ballymena, from August 15-18.

The tournament, part of the European Challenge Tour, which carries an equal share of the $500,000 prize money for both the men’s and women’s competitions, will have approximately 300 competitors in total playing at both venues on the Thursday and Friday.

A second round cut will send the two fields to Galgorm Castle for the weekend, where a third round cut will further reduce each field for the final round.

Discounted advance ticket purchases can be made at www.worldinvitational.com where spectators can take advantage of the ‘early bird offers’ to enjoy this showpiece sporting event.