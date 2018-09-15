Concra Wood GC to host European Challenge Tour’s Monaghan Irish Challenge in October

Enterprising Monaghan and Monaghan County Council will help bring the Monaghan Irish Challenge to life at Concra Wood Golf Club in October.

The Monaghan Irish Challenge will be held at Concra Wood GC for the first time since the event made its debut on the European Challenge Tour’s International Schedule in 2015 and will be backed by the community-based non-profit company and the county council.

Enterprising Monaghan was established in 1988 under the International Fund of Ireland and has supported the needs of the county’s businesses and entrepreneurs for the last 30 years. The county council is the authority responsible for the local government in County Monaghan, maximising and driving the economic, community and cultural development in the county.

Concra Wood GC has held EuroPro Tour events from 2012 to 2014 and now ventures into new territory with the European Challenge Tour as the host for the Monaghan Irish Challenge, taking place from October 4-7.

Éamonn O’Sullivan, Chief Executive of Monaghan County Council, said:

“Monaghan County Council are delighted to support such a great event that will not only showcase Concra Wood to a global audience but County Monaghan as a tourist destination. I look forward to coming back to Concra Wood during the event to see the golfers take in the stunning scenery and tackle the course that will no doubt be a great challenge for them. I and Monaghan County Council would like to wish Concra Wood all the best for the tournament and I know it will be a success.”

Séamus Mallon, Chairman of Concra Wood Golf Club, said: “The Monaghan Irish Challenge is an enormous opportunity for our golfers to compete at an international event and we wish them all well.

“This event will be a huge boost, not only to Concra Wood, but to all the guest houses, hotels, restaurants and ancillary outlets in Castleblayney and the surrounding area. I have no doubt that the Challenge Tour is choosing one of the best golf courses in Ireland to showcase the Challenge Tour at its best.”