Fermanagh Lakelands Festival of Golf from 20th-22nd September

Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism has announced that it expects to welcome more golfers from across the world to the banks of the Erne in 2019 than ever before, with a new three-day golf festival in Enniskillen scheduled to tee off later this month.

Visitor numbers for golfing breaks have been steadily increasing year on year to the Lakeland county, with players drawn to the scenic views, beautiful landscape and challenging fairways of Enniskillen’s three golf courses, all within a ten-minute drive of each other in Ireland’s only island town.

The Fermanagh Lakelands Festival of Golf, a three-day 54-hole tournament will be played across three courses, teeing off at Castle Hume Golf Course on 20th September, followed by Enniskillen Golf Club on 21st September, with the final round played on the iconic Faldo Course at Lough Erne Resort on 22nd September.

The five-star Lough Erne Resort is home to two Championship Golf Courses, The Faldo Course and Castle Hume Course. The Faldo Championship Course (7,167 yards Par-72) is an exciting challenge for golfers of all abilities, featuring 18 spectacular holes – 14 of which have water in play – the course is regularly ranked among the top 100 golf courses in the UK and Ireland, and is the first course in Ireland designed by six time Major winner, Nick Faldo.

Situated on the edge of Castle Hume Lough and Lower Lough Erne, in the heart of the Fermanagh Lakelands, the Castle Hume Championship Course has a reputation for being an excellent test of parkland golf. Measuring 6,204 yards, the 18-hole par-70 course is home to stunning views and manicured fairways with some seven thousand trees and over thirty bunkers that will prove a fair challenge to golfers at all levels.

Established in 1896, Enniskillen Golf Club is a superb 18-hole parkland course adjacent to the historic Castle Coole Estate. The par-71 course boasts tree lined fairways along elevated tees that overlook the area and give players unparalleled views over the town and surrounding countryside. With a back nine that has been designated as an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI), the first parkland golf course in Northern Ireland to receive the recognition, this course will provide golfers with an enjoyable but demanding 18-hole challenge.

Players can enter for £99 and the event is open to all levels of competitive golfer, with entrants having the chance to bag themselves daily and overall prizes sponsored by Titleist, FootJoy and Lough Erne Resort.