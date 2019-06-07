Headfort Golf Club to host 2019 Irish Challenge from October 10-13

The European Challenge Tour has confirmed that the 2019 Irish Challenge will be played on the New Course at Headfort Golf Club, Co. Meath, when the tournament returns to the International Schedule for a fifth consecutive year from October 10-13.

The Headfort New Course is consistently ranked as one of the country’s top ten parkland courses, and will provide a stern test for the Challenge Tour’s elite at a crucial time on the golfing calendar.

The Irish Challenge is the final full-field event of the season, with only the leading 55 players on the season-long Rankings eligible for the Hainan and Foshan Opens in China, before the best 45 players from the season tee it up at the Challenge Tour Grand Final, where the top 15 players on the Rankings will earn European Tour cards.

Designed by Irish golfing legend Christy O’Connor Jnr, the Headfort New Course measures 7,125 yards and will provide a visually stunning stage for the fierce competition.

Headfort Golf Club’s connection to O’Connor Jnr will be further strengthened this year as the Irish players in the field once again vie for the Christy O’Connor Jnr Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the lowest scoring Irishman. Last year, Connor O’Rourke claimed the trophy with his tied 23rd place finish.

Alain de Soultrait, Director, European Challenge Tour said:

“We could not be more pleased to bring the Irish Challenge to Headfort Golf Club. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the event and the Headfort New course is a venue fitting of this special occasion. It will be a very good test for all our Members at a crucial time of the Challenge Tour season. We look forward to a great week with tremendous support from the passionate Irish golf fans.”