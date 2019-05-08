Ian Poulter confirms he will play the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 2019

Ian Poulter is set to bring his renowned passion to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, the second Rolex Series event of the 2019 Race to Dubai, when the Ryder Cup legend makes an appearance at Lahinch Golf Club this July.

The Englishman, known as the ‘Postman’ to many fans because he always delivers at The Ryder Cup, was in contention for a maiden Major Championship title at the recent Masters Tournament – where Tiger Woods eventually emerged victorious.

Poulter’s commitment means that four of the current top five in the Race to Dubai Rankings, alongside Shane Lowry, Justin Harding and Louis Oosthuizen, will play in a star-studded field at the famous County Clare links from July 4-7.

Major winner Danny Willett and former World Number One Lee Westwood have also been confirmed, meaning the last three winners of Rolex Series events will play with Lowry being the most recent following his win in Abu Dhabi in January.

“I’m very much looking forward to playing the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open,” said Poulter. “It’s been a while and to play a run of tournaments leading up to The Open Championship is going to be great.

“Lahinch will be a good test, a great links golf course – I haven’t played it yet but Ireland has some of the world’s best golf courses. The Irish are great fans and always have been great fans. They’re true followers of golf, they’re respectful, they know good shots especially in tough conditions and I expect them to be as good as they always are.

“It’s going to be a great tournament with Paul McGinley supporting the event. Paul’s a good friend of mine – I’ve known him now for a very long time as a friend and obviously as a Ryder Cup Captain. He’s a guy that I really respect.”

The 2020 Ryder Cup Captain Pádraig Harrington, his fellow Major champion Graeme McDowell and defending champion Russell Knox have also confirmed their participation in what is shaping up to be a world-class field for the July showpiece.