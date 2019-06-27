Impressive line-up of celebrities for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am next Wednesday

Pop superstar Niall Horan has confirmed he will head up a stellar celebrity line-up for next week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am, when the musician and former One Direction star will play alongside famous sports impressionist and fellow Westmeath man Conor Moore, as well as actor James Nesbitt.

Horan will play on the eve of the historic national open for the first time since 2016 when he tees it up at Lahinch Golf Club alongside Moore of Conor’s Sketches fame, and Nesbitt – best known for his roles in TV drama Cold Feet and the blockbuster Hobbit Trilogy.

They will be joined next Wednesday, July 4, at the world-renowned County Clare links by two-time European Tour winner Guido Migliozzi, who is managed by Horan’s golf management agency Modest! Golf.

“I can’t wait to come back home to Ireland for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open,” said Horan. “I’m looking forward to supporting my good friend Paul McGinley and seeing some of the Modest! Golf players in action.”

McGinley said: “I am thrilled that Niall will be coming to Lahinch for what is shaping up to be a memorable week at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. He is a fantastic addition to a Pro-Am line-up which already features some of Ireland’s best-loved celebrities and sports stars.”

A host of Irish sporting legends have already been announced for the Pro-Am line-up, including rugby heroes Paul O’Connell and Keith Wood, superstar jockeys AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh and GAA Hurling stars Joe Canning of Galway, Cian Lynch of Limerick and Clare’s own Shane O’Donnell.

Former Clare hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald will also play, as will Kerry football star Kieran Donaghy and Dermot Whelan – Today FM’s co-host of the popular Dermot & Dave show and himself a Lahinch native.

James Sugrue, the recent Amateur Champion from Mallow Golf Club, has also been extended an invite to the Pro-Am after last week becoming the 11th Irishman to win the famous championship – earning a place in next month’s Open Championship and the 2020 Masters Tournament in the process.

Horan’s fellow Irish popstars Keith Duffy – formerly of BoyZone – and former Westlife singer Brian McFadden will also tee it up at Lahinch.

A world-class field at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open includes two-time Rolex Series winner Jon Rahm, 2017 Race to Dubai Champion Tommy Fleetwood, Ryder Cup player Ian Poulter, 2010 British Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen, 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett and two former World Number Ones Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood, three-time Major winner and current Ryder Cup Captain Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry – the first Rolex Series Champion of the 2019 Race to Dubai following January’s win in Abu Dhabi – former U.S. Open Champion Graeme McDowell and USA-based Irish Olympian Séamus Power.