Pádraig Harrington looking forward to his return to Lahinch for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 2019

Former Ryder Cup player and two-time British Open Golf Champion Pádraig Harrington has confirmed that he will return to Lahinch Golf Club for July’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The three-time Major winner and 2020 Ryder Cup Captain will make his first appearance on the County Clare links since winning there as an amateur in 1995.

The Dublin-born golfer, who has been out of action since November due to injury, will join a strong field for this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open – the second of eight Rolex Series events on the European Tour’s 2019 Race to Dubai, which is hosted by his old friend Paul McGinley and takes place from July 4-7.

Among the golfers who have already confirmed their participation in this season’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open are 2017 Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood, Offaly’s Shane Lowry, former World Number One Lee Westwood and 2016 Masters Tournament winner Danny Willett.

Lahinch Golf Club has a remarkable history of amateur winners, with Major champions Darren Clarke, Harrington and Graeme McDowell – as well as host McGinley – all having won there in the early years of their careers.

Of that star-studded list, Harrington is the only one to have claimed the Irish Amateur Close Championship on the Old Course, with the other three having triumphed in the South of Ireland Championship – an event which Lahinch has hosted since its inception in 1895.

The 15-time European Tour winner, who returned to action this week in Malaysia, said he is looking forward to his return to Lahinch next July:

“I’m looking forward to returning to Lahinch for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. It’s one of the great Irish links courses and I think it was an excellent decision by Paul McGinley, the European Tour and Dubai Duty Free to take the tournament down there this year. The last time I played there I won the Irish Amateur back in 1995, shortly before I entered the professional ranks. I’m sure the venue will help generate a fantastic festival atmosphere with the golf course situated in the heart of the village.”

Tickets for the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open are on sale at www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com and start at €23 for Pro-Am Wednesday, with single tickets for Thursday or Friday costing €30 and day tickets for each weekend day costing €35 each.

An adult season ticket, which covers five days of world-class golf from Wednesday to Sunday, begins at a special price of just €110.

Children under 12 years of age are entitled to free entry when accompanied by an adult, day junior tickets for those between 12 and 17 years of age are €10 (€30 for a season ticket) while those aged between 18 and 21, as well as students with valid student cards and over 60s, can avail of a concession ticket – €20 for a day (€80 for a season).