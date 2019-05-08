Pádraig Harrington to have 3 wildcard picks for 2020 Ryder Cup

The qualification period for Europe’s 2020 Ryder Cup team will start at the 2019 BMW PGA Championship – the fourth Rolex Series event of the 2019 Race to Dubai – and conclude at the same event in September 2020, the European Tour has confirmed.

The Tour’s Tournament Committee met on Tuesday night, where they ratified Captain Pádraig Harrington’s wish list which included the one significant change from the 2018 qualification process, namely the reduction in the number of Wild Cards from four to three.

The 12-man European Team will comprise the first four players from the European Points List, followed by the leading five players from the World Points List, leaving Harrington with three names to complete the line-up, a decision which will be unveiled in the week after the final counting event.

Speaking about the reduction of wild cards, the Irishman stated:

“I am pleased that the Tournament Committee agreed to the change of Wild Card numbers. I have spoken to a number of people regarding the ninth player automatically qualifying for the team and in my experience, a player is more comfortable when he has qualified, hence my reasoning behind this change.”

Available Race to Dubai points and World Ranking points will be multiplied by 1.5 towards the end of the qualification period, the tournament where this starts to be confirmed when the European Tour issues its 2020 schedule later this year.

Similar to the last time, qualification points in both 2019 and 2020 will not be available anywhere in the world from a tournament played opposite a Rolex Series event, further enhancing the status of the premier series of events on the European Tour.

The 43rd Ryder Cup will be played on the Straits Course at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 25-27, 2020.