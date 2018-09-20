Ruaidhrí McGee aims to be top Irishman again in Monaghan Irish Challenge at Concra Wood

Ruaidhrí McGee will return to the Monaghan Irish Challenge from October 4-7 as the reigning Christy O’Connor Jnr Memorial Trophy champion, following his six under par total and share of 15th place in 2017.

The Christy O’Connor Jnr Memorial Trophy is awarded to the highest placed Irishman at the Monaghan Irish Challenge and McGee claimed the honour with his tied-15th result last year.

The 27 year will compete on home soil for the first time since the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation in July, and makes a return to Concra Wood Golf Club, where he played in his younger days.

With a lasting memory from the 2017 event, McGee still feels privileged to have been awarded the trophy named after such an iconic figure.

“It was great to win it and I was delighted to be the top Irishman and claim the trophy from the week,” he said.

“Christy O’Connor Jnr was a massive influence and everyone coming through the ranks in Ireland looks up to him. He’s like an idol, so it was really great to win it, something that was truly a real honour.”

McGee will return to Concra Wood where he played in 2012 and 2013 during his time on the EuroPro Tour. Now, he heads back to Catleblayney following three top ten results from the last six months on the European Challenge Tour.

“I’ve played the Concra Wood course on the EuroPro Tour a few years back. It’s a good golf course and a good place. It’s really, really nice,” he said.

“I’d like to say I know a particular key to playing the course, but I think accuracy off the tee to help you find the best position on the fairway will stand you in good stead, as the greens are quite undulating, so you’ll need a good approach shot.

“It’s going to be nice playing on home soil. Hopefully a few people come and watch as well, and that would make for some great support. Hopefully I’ll have a few friends and family that come out, especially if I’m in contention on Sunday – that would be fun.”