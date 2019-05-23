Séamus Power, Cormac Sharvin & Gavin Moynihan receive invites for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

US-based Séamus Power will make his first appearance on home soil in six years when the Irish Olympian plays in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, the second Rolex Series event of the 2019 Race to Dubai, at Lahinch Golf Club from July 4-7.

The Waterford player, who represented East Tennessee State University, before turning professional, will make a professional appearance on Irish soil when he joins a world-class field at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, alongside former Race to Dubai Champion Tommy Fleetwood, Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, 2010 Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen and many more.

The 32-year-old will add to a strong line up of Irish golfers which includes his 2016 Olympic golf team partner and three-time Major winner Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry and former U.S. Open Champion Graeme McDowell.

“I am thrilled to be making my home debut at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and I cannot wait for it to come around,” said Power, “Although I play my golf in the USA, I am a very proud Irishman and it will be a really special moment for me to tee it up in front of my home fans as a professional, especially at a classic Irish links course like Lahinch Golf Club.”

Two other Irish golfers, Cormac Sharvin, who has been playing on the Challenge Tour and has a European Tour top 20 finish in 2019 at March’s Magical Kenya Open, and Gavin Moynihan – winner of the 2018 GolfSixes for Team Ireland alongside Paul Dunne, have received invites from Sport Ireland.

Tickets for the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open are on sale at www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com and start at €23 for Pro-Am Wednesday, with single tickets for Thursday or Friday costing €30 and day tickets for each weekend day costing €35 each. An adult season ticket, which covers five days of world-class golf from Wednesday to Sunday, begins at a special price of just €110.

Children under 12 years of age are entitled to free entry when accompanied by an adult, day junior tickets for those between 12 and 17 years of age are €10 (€30 for a season ticket) while those aged between 18 and 21, as well as students with valid student cards and over 60s, can avail of a concession ticket – €20 for a day (€80 for a season).