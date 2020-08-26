Danny Willett returns to European Tour at UK Championship

This week UK Swing returns to England following its fortnight in Wales as The Belfry hosts the 2020 ISPS HANDA UK Championship.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett will make his European Tour return on Thursday with his wife Nicole making her caddying debut with him.

The English golfer will get his first competitive taste of the venue which has four Ryder Cups and last hosted the British Masters in 2008, the year Willett turned professional.

Admitting his happiness at being back on the European Tour, Willett offered:

“It’s nice to see some more familiar faces and get back to the European Tour. I have my wife on the bag this week so we’re in our own little bubble so it should be good fun.”

Willett’s only experience of The Belfry prior to this week was as a teenage spectator during the practice rounds for The 2002 Ryder Cup, but if the course and caddie are not what the 32-year-old is used to then there will at least be plenty of familiar faces in the field, including his playing partners in World Number 30 Bernd Wiesberger and four-time European Tour winner Matt Wallace.

Lee Westwood will be hoping to put his course experience to good use this week. The 47-year-old was part of Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team at The Belfry in 2002, with Westwood having many happy memories of the Belfry:

“It’s a while since I’ve been here and a while since I won here last in 2007. Obviously Ryder Cup here in 2002. My memories stretch back as far as coming to watch The Ryder Cup in 1989 and 1993, standing behind that 10th tee and watching Monty, Seve, people like that tee off. I’m sure there’s footage somewhere of a 16-year-old Lee Westwood watching The Ryder Cup.”

Germany’s Martin Kaymer, who has been “… working quite a bit on my golf – sometimes maybe a little too much”, finished tied for 21st here during his rookie season in 2007 and the two-time Major winner will be looking to improve on his record at the Sutton Coldfield course.

Kaymer is joined by Spain’s Pablo Larrazábal and Romain Langasque of France, with the latter hoping for back-to-back victories after claiming his maiden European Tour title at the ISPS HANDA Wales Open last week.

The Irish interest in the UK Championship will be Brendan Lawlor, Paul Dunne and Jonathan Caldwell. Lawlor will be the first of the Irish players on the course, at 9.15am; Dunne tees off at 10.35am on Thursday while Ulsterman Caldwell is out at 14.25.

