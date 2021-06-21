DeChambeau slammed for no fore shouts at US Open

Jordan O'Brien
Bryson DeChambeau in action during final round of the US Open - credit Twitter

DeChambeau slammed for no fore shouts at US Open: The defending US Open champ was a topic of controversy at the weekend for his lack of fore shouts.  

Bryson DeChambeau despite taking the lead at one stage on Sunday’s US Open final round fell short. A one-under lead after ten holes was followed by two bogeys, a double, and a quad. Had he retained the title he would have been the first to do so since WW2.

However, it wasn’t to be as he was one of many meltdowns on the Sunday round to fall out of contention. Spaniard John Rahm claimed his first major victory with a dramatic birdie, birdie finish to edge Oosthuizen.

However, despite failing to defend his title, DeChambeau was at the forefront of conversation for a different reason. Social media and tv commentators slammed the big hitter for silence on the tee box as his drives flew into crowds.

Time and time again DeChambeau’s drive would sail towards flocks of spectators with the American silent. Many branded it “disgusting” from a major champion to not uphold one of golf’s basic rules to shout fore.

The 27-year-old only hit a total of four fairways on his final round with most drives finding rough. Commentators were stunned as the American watched the ball land into packed crowds while fellow playing partners signaled fore.

This appears to be a common trend with a lot of golfers on the PGA Tour not doing the basics. Especially give the record-breaking distance and ball speed golfers hit the ball, one strike could be deadly.

