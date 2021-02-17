Happy and Shooter showdown marks iconic golf films 25th anniversary

Happy and Shooter showdown marks iconic films 25th anniversary: Actors from the iconic golf film celebrated with a hilarious Twitter showdown.

With most golf courses closed across the world due to covid, Twitter erupted in laughter over one particular golf movie. The iconic 90s Adam Sandler film “Happy Gilmore” celebrated its 25th anniversary today.

What better way to celebrate the day than a Happy and Shooter showdown. The hit movie was released in 1996 with both golfers and movie fans alike, gaining legendary status. Adam Sandler took to social media posting a video on Twitter attempting his character’s iconic long drive.

“Ok, it’s been 25 years since I’ve done this,’ Sandler said in the video.

Let’s see what happens. I’m scared. Shooter McGavin, this is for you.

And I’m not lying to you, that is smashed.

Smashed and that went pretty well. You’re dead, Shooter.”

— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

Christopher McDonald, who plays Happy Gilmore’s nemesis in the film, responded in the same light. He posted a hilarious response on his Twitter, reiterating some of his character’s best lines.

“Nice drive, Gilmore. Twenty-five years, huh? Let’s see if it’s Shooter’s tour.

Check it out, money. Shooter, still got it.”

The PGA Tour Twitter account also got involved on the film’s landmark day by posting their response. They posted a hilarious video of pro golfers around the world attempting Happy’s swing style, and failing miserably.

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2021

