LIV golf announces players for Miami

LIV Golf today announced the 12-team, 48-player field set to tee off for its eighth and final event of the year, the 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship, taking place October 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami. The iconic Blue Monster course will stage the seeded three-day, knock-out tournament featuring both match play and stroke play, delivering the excitement of head-to-head competition as teams compete for a historic $50 million purse.

The star-studded, global field will feature four former world No. 1s, seven top-ranked players within their nations, 12 major champions with a combined 22 majors won, 13 Olympians, and 14 different countries represented. The top 36 players in the LIV Golf Invitational Series Individual Standings (minimum four events played) qualify for the Team Championship, with league commitments and captains’ selections making up the remainder of the field.

“LIV Golf has revived the sport in record time during our beta-test season,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “Players are celebrating the team format which is bringing new energy and audiences to golf that the game deserves. It’s fitting that we tie a bow on this historic year with a dramatic and innovative team championship that will propel us into a team-focused league from 2023 onward.”

For the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Standings, points were awarded to teams based on their finish at each tournament, with values ranging from 32 points (first place) to 0 (9th-12th). Following the seventh and final regular season event, team standings determined seeds 1-12 for the Team Championship. Top-seeded 4 Aces GC (152 points), second seed Crushers GC (96), third seed Fireballs GC (93) and fourth seed Stinger GC (72) earned a bye and automatically advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

The remaining highest-ranked teams, starting with the fifth-seeded Smash GC led by captain and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, will select their opponents for Friday’s quarterfinal matchups. These selections will be announced at 9 am EDT on Wednesday, October 26 at a live press conference at Doral featuring the team captains for seeds 5-12. That morning, players will learn their opponents for Friday’s singles matches and foursomes matches. Captains will be matched up against one another and all 32 players will compete simultaneously in a shotgun start.

Following competition on Friday, team captains for the top four seeds and captains for the four quarterfinal match winners will convene and select their opponents for Saturday’s semifinal round, with the highest-ranked teams selecting their opponents. On Sunday, the 16 players from the four semifinal winners will compete in a shotgun-start round of stroke play. Players will compete in twosomes, team captains will play together, and all scores will count towards a team’s cumulative score. At the end of Sunday’s round, the team with the lowest score is the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Champion.

Tickets are available at LIVGolf.com, where grounds passes are just $49 and are all-inclusive of the fan activities on site, including daily live music. Three-day grounds passes are also available for $115 which will offer up-close access to all of the action, from each day’s shotgun start to live entertainment to Sunday’s trophy ceremony and post-round celebration. Single-day and three-day hospitality packages for the popular Club 54 and Gallery Club experiences are also available.

Team Championship Format

Friday, October 28 – Quarterfinals

Teams seeded 1-4 will receive a bye

Teams seeded 5-12 will compete in head-to-head match-play competitions

Highest-ranked teams select their opponents

All 32 players amongst those eight teams will compete simultaneously in a shotgun start

For each head-to-head team match-up, three matches will take place: two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match

Matches will be played until a winner is determined; there will be no ties. Each match winner receives one point

Teams earning two points will advance to Saturday’s Semifinals

Saturday, October 29 – Semifinals

Teams seeded 1-4 will join the winning four teams from Friday for another day of head-to-head team match play

for another day of head-to-head team match play Highest-ranked teams select their opponents

All 32 players amongst those eight teams will compete simultaneously in a shotgun start

Teams compete in the same format as Friday: two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match, with each match winner receiving one point

Matches will be played until a winner is determined; there will be no ties

The four teams earning two points will advance to the Team Championship

Sunday, October 30 – Team Championship

The four winning teams will compete in a shotgun-start round of stroke play

All 16 players will compete in twosomes, with Team Captains playing together

All four scores count towards the team’s score

At the end of Sunday’s round, the squad with the lowest team score is the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Champion

Fan festivities for the Team Championship begin on Friday, October 28 at 9 a.m. EDT when gates open to welcome guests of all ages to the variety of unique activations on site. Parking is free, with parking lots opening at 8 a.m. all three days in advance of the tournament’s daily 12:15 p.m. shotgun start. Live music performances by headline artists will take place throughout the weekend, with acts to be announced soon.

At each LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament, free admission is granted for young people ages 15 and under. In addition, LIV Golf provides special offers for college and university students, teachers, medical professionals and first responders. Active-duty military and veteran service members are also granted complimentary grounds passes for themselves and a guest, as well as discounts for hospitality and experience packages. Special offers may be redeemed by emailing [email protected] with proper documentation included. Visit LIVGolf.com for details.

Complete, live coverage of LIV Golf tournaments is globally available direct to consumers on LIVGolf.com and YouTube. LIV Golf event broadcasts are also aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in over 180 territories around the world. The list of global networks covering the LIV Golf Invitational Series is available on LIVGolf.com.

LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.

