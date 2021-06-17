Lowry focused on US Open victory at Torrey Pines 

Shane Lowry, now a major champion, will try to win on American soil after his 2016 US open heartache.

Irelands Shane Lowry comes into this week’s US Open in good form at Torrey Pines. The Open Champion has had a lease of life after a mixed start to the 2021 season since the PGA Championship.

A tied 5th at Kiawah Island followed by an impressive, tied 4th at the Memorial makes him one of the outside favourites. The Offaly native will hope he can go one shot lower than his second-place finish in 2016, losing to Dustin Johnson.

However, Lowry will be full steam ahead as he loves the true test of US Open golf. Speaking in the build-up to his round 1, he said.

“A US Open for me is like a true test of golf; every part of your game, every part of your mentality will be required to do well in this game”.

Most players, including Lowry, will be familiar with the course, having played it regularly on the PGA tour schedule. Torrey Pines is the regular host of Februarys Farmers Insurance Open on the Tour.

However, the course will be set up differently to accommodate the usual standards of a US Open. Narrow fairways and heavy rough are the standout features, with level par usually a winning score.

Adding onto his press conference, Lowry continued saying that Torrey had overdone it with the heavy rough.

“I think the rough is actually too thick, actually takes a little bit of the skill level out of it. There’s a lot of times where you get around the greens.

It’s a bit of a hit-and-hope and a bit of luck involved”.

Lowry will tee off with ex-British Open champions Henrik Stenson and Franchesco Molinari on Thursday at 5 pm Irish time.

