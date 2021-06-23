McDowell and Kaymer announced as Ryder Cup Vice Captains 

Both Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer having played in most of Europe’s memorable Ryder Cup victories will aid Harrington this September.

Irelands Graeme McDowell and Germanys Martin Kaymer have been announced as Europe’s Ryder Cup Vice Captains. Both have a vast amount of experience both in the Ryder Cup and golf itself as major champions.

While it’s fair to say the two are far from their best currently, their experience is vital to team Europe. McDowell is no stranger to Vice Captaincy, having been part of Paul McGinley’s setup in 2018.

McDowell has played in four Ryder Cups consecutively from 2010 to 14, including the Miracle at Madinah. The Irishman has an impressive record of 60% points average from 15 matches with nine wins.

“If you can’t play on the team, being part of the support network and the vice-captaincy is the next best thing, and I was very proud to do it in 2018.”

Very proud to be a Vice Captain again and do everything I can to help Captain @padraig_h and @RyderCupEurope be successful in September https://t.co/YnA98hmuQX — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) June 23, 2021

Kaymer has played in 4 Ryder Cups from 2010-16 with a 45% from 14 matches with a winning record of 45%. Both players have never been on the losing side of a Ryder Cup team before, which is a huge mental positive. Kaymer, upon the announcement of his Vice Captaincy, said.

When Pádraig approached me, I felt very honoured immediately.

It means a lot to us Europeans, especially for me as a German making the winning putt in 2012.

I would have liked to be part of this year’s Ryder Cup team for sure, in whatever position”.

Both will join captain Padraig Harrington at Whistling Straits in September for the showdown with the US. Europe will be looking to make it 6 wins in a row against the Americans since their defeat in 2008.

