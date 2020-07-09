The PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA Tour jointly announced that both The Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup have been rescheduled and will now be played one year later than originally planned.

The 43rd Ryder Cup, scheduled for the week of September 22-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, USA, has been rescheduled for the week of September 21-26, 2021.

Likewise, the 2021 Presidents Cup, initially scheduled for September 30-October 3, 2021 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will now be played September 19-25, 2022.

Guy Kinnings, Europe’s Ryder Cup Director, said of the decision:

“The Ryder Cup is rightly celebrated as one of the world’s greatest sporting occasions, made special and totally unique in our sport by the fervent atmosphere created by the passionate spectators of both sides.

“While that point is significant, it is not as important as the health of the spectators which, in these difficult times, is always the main consideration. We considered all options including playing with a limited attendance but all our stakeholders agreed this would dilute the magic of this great occasion.”

Irish golfer Pádraig Harrington, Captain of the European Ryder Cup Team, spoke about the change of date for the event, admitting:

“Rescheduling the Ryder Cup was never going to be an easy decision given the many factors to take into consideration. But I believe it is the right assessment given the unprecedented circumstances we are facing at this time.

“When you think of the Ryder Cup you think of the distinctive atmosphere generated by the spectators, such as around the first tee at Le Golf National two years ago. If that cannot be responsibly recreated at Whistling Straits in September, then it is correct that we all wait until it can be.”

For Ryder Cup qualifying, both the United States and European teams will revisit their respective selection processes in the near future.

Tickets purchased for The 2020 Ryder Cup via rydercup.com will be automatically valid for the corresponding day(s) in 2021.

With the decision to play The 2020 Ryder Cup in September 2021, all subsequent Ryder Cups after Whistling Straits will also shift to odd years: 2023: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club (Rome); 2025: Bethpage Black (Farmingdale, New York); 2027:Adare Manor (Co. Limerick); 2029: Hazeltine National Golf Club (Chaska, Minnesota); 2031: Europe (to be determined); 2033: The Olympic Club (San Francisco); 2035: Europe (to be determined); 2037: Congressional Country Club (Bethesda, Maryland).

