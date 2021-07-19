Séamus Power Wins First PGA Tour Tournament

Séamus Power has won the Barbasol Championship via a play-off to get his first win on the PGA Tour after 106 starts.

He becomes the latest Irish winner on the PGA Tour and the fifth ever, following in the footsteps of the likes of Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry in recent history.

Power is the first Irish champion of the Barbasol Championship, with his five-under-par Sunday taking him into a playoff against the overnight leader J.T. Potson who, much like Louis Oosthuizen at The Open, squandered his advantage.

Potson allowed Power to gain the advantage with his poor display on three of the final four holes and the Waterford native didn’t let go of it.

The pair birdied the first extra hole and parred the next four in the play-off but a shot into the water from Potson doomed the American’s title hopes.

The Olympian missed his first putt but stroked in his second from close range to par the sixth extra hole and win the tournament.

The 34-year-old has seen a remarkable turnaround in fortune in recent weeks, with the Tooraneena man achieving six top-20 finishes in his last six starts after nine straight cuts.

Four of those finishes are in the top 10 with his first PGA Tour win granting Power the praise he deserves after an impressive three-month spell.

The win in Kentucky earned Power his PGA Tour card for the 2022 season and his highest-ever world ranking of 113th, three of 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett.

He currently ranks 69th in the FedEx Cup rankings and has 665 points to his name – nine events previous, his points tally was 20.

The Irish golfer is within the requirements needed to make the playoffs this year, as a result.

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin on August 19th with the first of three events, the Northern Trust, taking place at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

