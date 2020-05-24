Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Golfing rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be joined by NFL greats Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as they play in The Match: Champions for Charity event on Sunday night.

The event which will raise money for Covid-19 relief efforts in the United States follows on from last weekend skins competition which involved Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff also playing for charity.

In 2018, Phil Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods to claim a prize of $9 in a matchplay event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In tonight’s event Tom Brady will partner Mickelson, while Peyton Manning will be Woods’ team-mate.

The competition will take place behind closed doors at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, with no caddies allowed. As a result, all players will be permitted to drive their own golf buggies.

The golf begins at 8pm Irish time with live coverage on CNN International which is channel 506 on Sky and channel 205 on Virgin Media Ireland.