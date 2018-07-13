Harry Redknapp takes over team in Cork to play team managed by Gianluca Vialli

The first episode of AIB’s eagerly anticipate new series, The Toughest Rivalry, airs today. The series introduces renowned Premier League Manager Harry Redknapp and former Sampdoria, Juventus and Italy striker, manager and World Footballer of the Year in 1995, Gianluca Vialli to the culture of GAA in Ireland.

Both Premier League powerhouses will take charge of two rival GAA clubs. Vialli with Erin’s Isle in Dublin, and Redknapp with Castlehaven in West Cork. The two teams faced off in an infamous 1998 AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Semi-Final, where Castlehaven were defeated by a last-minute questionable goal. The controversial ending left both teams with unfinished business.

The series will culminate in an epic rematch, set to take place at the end of the summer with Vialli and Redknapp managing their teams and using their managerial expertise to improve and make a difference to their respective teams.

AIB, proud sponsor of both Club and County, believe that GAA, as #TheToughest sport of all, is built upon rivalries be they local, county, provincial or national. GAA rivalries, despite being as intense as any in world sport, are rivalries of the very best kind. These rivalries bring out the very best in GAA players, fans and their communities.

Over the next eight weeks AIB’s exclusive eight-part video series will reveal how Harry and Gianluca fared as they swapped their soccer managerial skills for those of a GAA manager.

This week the two managers travel to their respective destination and get to grips with the task ahead.

AIB’s ‘The Toughest Rivalry’ will air each Friday on www.youtube.com/aib and AIB’s other social channels.

