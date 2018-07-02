Hockey – Ireland Secure Series Victory against France In Fulton’s Last Match

Ireland 3(Loughrey, O’Donoghue, Sothern)

France 0

Sean Murray showcased some great 3D skills to give his side an early chance but he was intercepted by a well-organized French defense before he could release his shot. France won 3 penalty corners in quick succession but a combination of good running and an important save by David Harte kept the score at 0-0. Jeremy Duncan created a super chance with a powerful run down the right side and along the baseline and slotted the ball back to Alan Sothern but Arthur Thieffry made a good close range save. Lee Cole mirrored Duncan’s move, only this time on the left side, and set up Michael Robson for the snap shot but again Thieffry made an important save to the sideline. Harte was called upon to make some tricky saves as Jean-Laurent Kieffer took down an aerial in the circle and tried to flick it past Harte but a high glove came to the rescue. Harte again made a great double save right on the cusp of half time to keep the score 0-0.

The goals started flowing in the second half, with the first coming courtesy of Stuart Loughrey. He slipped his marker and found himself free on the back post to sweep home the ball across the circle. Shane O’Donoghue made it 2-0 with another one of his trademark drag flicks, today’s effort going low into the left corner past the diving Thieffry. Harte made another good save as Francois Goyet broke at pace and smashed the ball goalward on the volley. Alan Sothern put the game to bed in the final minutes with a composed flick past Thieffry following a goal mouth scramble. The win means Ireland secure the series victory in Craig Fulton’s final match at the helm of the Green Machine.

Men’s International Fixtures in Cork:

Ireland 1vs1 France in Garryduff 28/6/18 7pm

Ireland 6vs1 France in UCC 30/6/18 2pm

Ireland 3vs0 France in UCC 1/7/18 2pm

Starting: D Harte (Captain), J Jackson, M Nelson, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, M Darling, M Robson, P Gleghorne, C Harte, L Cole,

Subs: J Carr, M Bell, A Sothern, N Glassey, S Murray, J Duncan, S Loughrey