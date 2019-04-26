Sean Dancer announced as Ireland women’s hockey coach

Sean Dancer was announced as head coach of the Ireland women’s hockey team on Thursday.

Dancer brings to the table an impressive C.V in terms of hockey. He played for Australia at U21 level, before beginging to coach for the Heracles club in the Netherlands. He was head coach of the Belgium U16 squad in 2007. He then moved to New Zealand in 2009, where he took up the role as high performance manager with the Wellington Hockey Association. He went on to take up several roles then in New Zealand over the next few years. He was assistant coach of the men’s side, National junior coach for the New Zealand U21 women’s side and National assistant coach to the women’s squad where he has been since 2014.

His main highlights as assistant coach were a 4th place finish in the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, narrowly just missing out on a medal. He also secured Commonwealth Gold in 2018. New Zealand have also maintained their top 6 status since he went in which shows steady progress. In January of this year he took up the role as interim head coach with the purpose of guiding the team to the FIH PRO League competition. The team are currently going very well and will likely make the semi-final stages at the very least if the form continues. However, he obviously has felt this job for Ireland suits.

Speaking about the appointment the new head coach said “Apart from developing some great NZ friendships, I have also had the opportunity to coach with, and learn from some of the world’s best coaches Mark Hager and Shane McLeod. I am grateful and proud of the team’s progress and their achievements to date”. He continued, “To be provided with the chance to lead quality programme and team on the world stage is something that I have personally aspired to for a long period of time. Dancer said he looks forward to working with Hockey Ireland in which he said “I am grateful to Hockey Ireland for this opportunity and I am excited to continue and add to the team’s World Class performances over the last 12 months.

The CEO of Hockey Ireland Jerome Pels confirmed the appointment in which he wished the new manager all the best of luck. He said “We are delighted to have Sean, who emerged as a top candidate in a thorough and competitive recruitment process”. He continued “His experience and skill set will be a great asset to Hockey Ireland and we look forward to him getting involved with our ambitious high performance plans”.

It is a busy couple of months for the sport. Hockey Ireland will host the FIH Series Final from the 8-15th of June in Banbridge. This would be the first step on the ladder in terms of Olympic qualification for the women’s international side. There is also the EuroHockey Championships which take place in Belgium in August. The men’s team will play in the FIH Series Final France in June. A very busy year after a successful 2018. Let’s hope it continues in 2019.