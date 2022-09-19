HOW ONLINE BETTING IS CHANGING THE FACE OF SPORTS IN IRELAND

1,356 total views, 1,356 views today

Many regions have now okayed online betting, with Ireland being one of the countries that benefited from this move.



Some authorities did so to keep their citizens safe by dictating which sites would get licenses to offer their services within their jurisdictions. Others did so because they realized there was no need to fight an obvious losing war – after all, with internet penetration, citizens could easily find a bookie who would take their bet. While the reasons for okaying online betting sites might not be the same worldwide, the results have been similar. We look at the effects of online betting on sports in Ireland and beyond.

1. Younger People Are Now Placing Wagers on Sports

When wagers first started, people would use a physical intermediary or go to the bookie to place the bet. Older generations are well versed when it comes to this form of betting. However, it came with many downsides:

– It was inconvenient because punters had to seek their bookies when placing wagers as well as when they were accepting their winnings,

– It lacked privacy because punters had to reveal their identities to their intermediaries or bookies, and

– It required punters to use cash or other easily identifiable means of payment.

Once online betting started gaining traction, it became clear that it did not pose such challenges. If anything, it was out to solve these issues. Many young people thus tried sports betting, hoping to make some money. Eventually, some became professional punters, bloggers, or vloggers and made a lot of money from sports betting, pushing others to do the same.

Projections show that many punters start placing wagers as soon as they hit 18. Interestingly, women are as much interested in online betting as men.

2. There is More Engagement Around Sports

People would typically stick to one sport in the past and wager on it, be it horse racing or football. But now, many people do not feel the need to shun other sports. Why is that?

– More celebrities are endorsing sports betting, and this has pushed people to try other sports in the hope of earning money,

– Bookies cover a wide range of leagues , and punters can try wagering on leagues beyond Ireland,

– Many bookies are offering live streaming options, allowing punters to catch just about any game, and

– Most bookies offer an array of betting options , and the odds in some of these markets can push punters to experiment.

Besides the variety and external influences, punters have attested to developing an interest in sports talk. They love how much time they spend when analyzing teams and love to converse about the wagering process. More sports betting online forums have emerged, with some people taking on an expert role in these spaces. People love such engagement and want to be part of these circles, which has propelled the growth of the sports industry.

3. Betting Companies Are Throwing Their Hats in the Ring

In the past, sports teams had local and international sponsors that had no ties to betting. Such companies were in it to get some exposure in return for the incentives they would offer the sports clubs. After a while, there was talk that betting companies also wanted a share of this lucrative market. After all, advertising their services in an arena full of potential clients was a big marketing move.

At the time, the FAI would hear none of it, and most people concluded that this owed to the implied conflict of interest. However, in 2021, the FAI had a change of heart and announced that, like in other major leagues, Irish sports clubs could also have bookies as their sponsors. The result? – More money was invested in the sporting scene, and more citizens became aware of the lucrativeness behind betting.

One notable team that has signed a deal with a bookie is Shamrock Rovers Football Club, which has partnered with 888. More teams are sure to follow as such deals work in their favor by reducing their overheads.

Sports betting is a huge deal in Ireland, and this industry generates gambling revenues totaling more than one billion Euros. Those betting or offering related services can eke a living from their pursuits, and this will only keep pushing more people to try what many think is a profitable online career.

