How to place a bet on the NFL

Have you ever wanted to bet on NFL or as we call it American Football but had no clue as to where to start from? Don’t worry you are not the only one. Here are a few betting methods that are used in the NFL hat you need to know.

Types of NFL Betting

Spread Betting: Spread betting is dictated by the point spread in the NFL and any other sport. The spread is also called the line; it is a type of side bet that equalizes the chance of winning a wager. It is different from casinos online. How this works is that the line offered for any team will be accompanied by a – or + symbol. These will show if the team is a favourite or an underdog.

Money Line: Money line wagers are placed on a favourite or an underdog to see which team will win straight up. This is why there is a prevalence of the statement “any given day” in the NFL. These type of bets can be very profitable when betting on an underdog.

Quarter and 1st Half Lines: The name basically explains what these are, bets on the quarter and the 1st half. They only bet on that part of the game and not the rest of it. These types of bets are also common in the NBA.

Halftime Lines: Halftime bets are placed during the first half. After you have watched the match and have seen how both the teams are playing.

Totals or Over/Under: This type of betting focuses on bets that have been estimated by the sportsbook. Unlike casino games, the punter then wagers on whether the total points in a game will fall into the estimated outcome by the sportsbook.

Parlays and Teasers: A parley is a bet that is a combination of spread, moneyline and totals. Betting in the parley method a bettor’s win comes when all the outcomes are accurate. A teaser is more or less like a parley, but you put points down in your favour to help you win.

Futures: These are exactly what they sound like, bets placed to determine the winner in the future. The most common bets are placed on who will win the Superbowl.