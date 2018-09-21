How to Stay Active This Winter

During the summer months, sticking to an exercise schedule is easier than at any other time of the year. This is because you can make the most of the warm weather and long days, where going to the gym feels like a world away. With winter on the horizon, there are many people who may struggle to keep up with their usual summer exercises, as the increased chance of rain and ice prevents people from indulging in their favourite sports. However, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost. In fact, it is best to take note of some key ways you can stay active this winter.

Exercise from home

When the weather is grey and dull outside, the thought of exercising in the cold becomes unappealing. Over the last few years, there has been a multitude of home exercise routines released, which are designed to help people stay active from the comfort of their own homes. If you have a family, it can be great to get everyone involved to make it more fun. If you need the time to focus on your own fitness, you can enjoy numerous sporting activities as The Telegraph suggests such as yoga and high-intensity interval training. In many ways, you could see an improvement in your sleep when you do these exercises before bed.

Take a break

Sometimes, people will spend much of their time overcompensating in winter when they feel as though they aren’t being active enough. During this time, it can be easy to forget to take a break. Having a day or two off every week is essential if you want your body to recuperate. If you are struggling to take your mind off exercise, you should use winter as an excuse to enjoy some relaxing activities; ones which will increase your focus in future exercise sessions. Both online gaming on sites like Unibet and watching some sports matches can help with this.

Go hiking

Despite the cold, it is still wise to make the most of the fresh air when you are exercising. Lots of people elect to play sports in the cold and rain, but one of the best options at this time of year is hiking. This is because the weather isn’t too hot to go on strenuous walks outside. With heavy boots and a thick coat, you can wrap up warm and see the local countryside in all its glory. Some people even choose to make an active weekend of it by going camping.

Take a ski break

Winter doesn’t just arrive in Ireland. In fact, all over Europe, winter brings with it the best opportunity for winter sports like skiing and snowboarding. If you are hoping to embrace the snow, you should take a ski break to one of the many ski hotspots in Europe. CN Traveler has comprised a helpful list of the top resorts. Here, you can spend your days challenging yourself on the slopes and taking in some beautiful scenery. If you can’t afford to do this, there are many winter sports centres dotted around the country which have slopes and fun activities to be enjoyed.