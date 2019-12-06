How to successfully navigate on Dota 2 betting sites and win money

Despite mother-company Valve’s ongoing conflicts with the Gambling Authorities in the States, Dota2 betting sites continue their rise to notoriety, unaffected. The fan base hasn’t diminished as a result of the scandal and demand for wagers has actually received a boost, which is something the bookies are willing to take advantage of. However, while placing a Dota 2 bet is easy to accomplish and there are enough options to go around, there are few aspects to look after if the final objective is to gain some money out of it.

Types of bets involving Dota 2

The number one preoccupation should be to know how the types of bet work and the specifics of each kind of wagering option. The most ordinary version available refers to betting on the winning team. This means that a gambler needs to choose from one of the only two available outcomes: either one team wins or the other. Also, before competitions start, bets can be placed on which of the teams taking part might become the tournament’s champion.

Wagering on situations related to maps within a match is another alternative. It can happen by guessing the total number of maps played in a confrontation, or by getting a map handicap, meaning that the underdog team must overcome their shortcomings and create a surprising outcome.

Next, comes the possibility to place money on some specifically proposed bets, pertaining to the gameplay. For example, choosing the team which gets the first kill, the first team that reaches a fixed number of kills, selecting which of the two opponents destroys most towers and any other in-game situation which might occur.

Rules to follow

It doesn’t take a professional Dota 2 player’s knowledge of the game to get on the winning side. Simply following some basic guidelines might be enough help to get ahead. For starters, as is the case with most sports betting, doing thorough research is mandatory. Knowing the specifics of the competition, how many rounds are there to be played, the line-ups, the players’ form, morale, current standings in the tops, favorite hero each likes to play with, the last couple of results and the strategy they used to win, or the reasons of why they lost. Each can give a slight hint whether the respective team is set for victory or defeat.

Knowing these details is enough to create an opinion, but it’s not a certainty, as the human factor weighs in and creates every gambler’s preferred situation: the underdog’s surprise. The team less likely to win is handed the biggest odds and placing money on them is set to return larger amounts, if that team takes the cake. A worthy strategy would be to take safe bets most of the times, while choosing the underdog’s side when the match presents in the “best of one” format, much more likely to produce surprises, than when more rounds are played.

Patience is a virtue, a gambler doesn’t have to permanently place bets, especially when he isn’t feeling a particular game. Also, it might be better to take it slow, with small wins on matches with smaller odds, than bet big on great odds and riskier outcomes. At least until creating an additional fund, which gives the player a margin of error, enough to go to riskier grounds.

Conclusion

Being successful at Dota 2 wagering only requires detailed research, following some general guidelines of do’s and don’ts and keeping your wits at all times. Simple enough in theory, but practice might require a doubled-up effort. Either way, watching Dota 2 becomes entertainment, along a getting rich opportunity.