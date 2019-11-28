How to watch darts live – Sky Sports Darts Returns on Dec 12th

How to watch darts live – It’s that time of year again and Sky have launched Sky Sports Darts channel from December 12-January 3, with full coverage of the 22 days of live Darts programming. Powerplay have Van Gerwen at 5/4 favourite to win the tournament.

Sky Sports Arena will be rebranded as Sky Sports Darts from Thursday December 12 ahead of the World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Sky Sports Darts will have live matches and replays on Channel 408 (HD), 862 (SD) and on streaming service NOW TV through a Sky Sports Pass.

The 22 days of non-stop darts programming will see the live coverage of the World Championship accompanied by documentaries, highlights and classic matches.

In addition, certain sessions will be simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One throughout the tournament.

Reigning World Champion Michael van Gerwen is eagerly awaiting the tournament’s return, and said: “It’s always a fantastic time over the festive period at Ally Pally.

“The fans, the atmosphere and the darts are unbelievable. If you can’t be there, Sky Sports Darts is your destination from December 12 to January 3. I hope to be there on New Year’s Day in the final and defend my title!”

Five-time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld will be competing in his final tournament before retirement next month, with the Dutchman adding: “Darts has been my life and this is my last shot at World Championship glory.

“Knowing millions of fans will follow my final journey in the sport on Sky Sports Darts is something special – I just want to prolong my stay at Ally Pally for as long as possible. Winning in my final tournament would be amazing!

“Being crowned the 2007 champion was an incredible experience, and I hope the viewers enjoy this year’s tournament as well as the documentaries and classic matches. I’m sure Sky Sports will have my 2007 title win on there!”

The William Hill world darts live is part of a festive season of live action on Sky Sports that includes football from the Premier League, EFL and SPFL, Test match cricket, and more.