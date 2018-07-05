“I’m here with the sole purpose of trying to win” – Pádraig Harrington

Pádraig Harrington returns to Ireland with his sights set firmly on winning his national Open for the second time at this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation.

The 46 year old, who overcame Bradley Dredge in a play-off to claim victory in the 2007 edition of the event before going to win The Open Championship at Carnoustie later that year, arrives at Ballyliffin Golf Club intent on adding another title to his 15 European Tour wins.

Although this week will mark the Dubliner’s first visit to the county of Donegal, Harrington believes he can continue his enviable record on links golf courses – which includes his Open Championship victories in 2007 and in 2008, the latter at Royal Birkdale:

“I’m here with the sole purpose of trying to win, that’s for sure. The nature of the game for me now is to win or nothing. I don’t get any enjoyment finishing in the top ten; it is no fun to me. Maybe I put myself under too much stress when the gun goes, but outside of that, I’ve shown that if I can get myself into that position, where I have a chance of winning, I only play better down the stretch, but I struggle sometimes getting to that position.”