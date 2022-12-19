Impressive Irish Equestrian Results

5 total views, 5 views today

Ireland’s Show Jumping and Dressage athletes were in superb form in recent days, posting a string of impressive results in the USA, the Middle East and in Europe.

Derry’s Daniel Coyle, who had already taken a Longines FEI Jumping World Cup win in Toronto and a runner-up finish in Las Vegas, added another World Cup Grand Prix victory on Saturday night at the Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth (USA) with the Ariel Grange-owned Legacy.

The pair came out on top after a three-horse jump-off, crossing the finish line clear in 31.47 seconds. American McLain Ward and Callas settled for second (32.60), with Erynn Ballard (CAN) third (34.94 seconds).

Coyle has now assumed the lead in the North American World Cup standings with 66 points. Fellow Irishman Conor Swail, also with two victories this season, sits second (56 points), while Daniel Bluman (ISR) is third (54).

At Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Wexford’s Bertram Allen and the 8-year-old gelding Empoli de Champloue took a victory in the five-star 1m60 Grand Prix. Seven combinations made it into the jump-off with Allen’s second round clear in 33.60 seconds giving him over a second to spare over runner-up Abdullah Alsharbatly (KSA) and Kannabis van de Bucxtale.

Europe

At the London International Horse Show World Cup fixture, Conor Swail claimed a third place finish in the 1m55 jump-off class with Vital Chance de la Roque (SF). It was Swail’s third podium finish so far in London. Tipperary’s Trevor Breen recorded a victory on Friday in London with Jicarla T in the 1m45 speed class.

In the Dressage World Cup in London, Irish rider Abi Lyle and the 11-year-old gelding Giraldo posted an international personal best score of 75.250% for tenth place in the FEI Dressage World Cup Western European League Grand Prix Kür (Freestyle to Music) on Friday. World champion Charlotte Fry (GBR) and Glamourdale took victory with personal best score of 90.995%.

On Thursday last, Abi Lyle and Giraldo scored 70.395% for seventh place in the FEI World Cup Short Grand Prix class.

