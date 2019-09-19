Intel Set To Introduce New Tech Including Infographic Overlays To 2020 Olympics

Next year’s Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will also play host to new tracking technology to assist viewers in keeping track of events and their results, per The Verge.

Augmented reality overlay tech called 3DAT (3D Athlete Tracking) has been announced by Intel in a video showing overlays indicating runners’ names and speeds. A coloured trail forms behind each runner, displaying their speeds at different points in time, with the colours changing as speeds vary.

Intel says the tech works in “near real-time” and is dependent on AI and computer vision which allows broadcasters to add it to their screens while the action is happening. 3DAT is likely able to do a lot more than what’s described above, executive director of Olympic Channel Services Yiannis Exarchos says it will help viewers understand different phases of track and field events.

Exarchos revealed that the technology is also able to understand athletes’ form and motion and this will allow new insights into the Olympic competition for fans watching on television.

Intel has a partnership in place to provide tech for the Olympic games that go beyond the overlay features. The processors are also set to facilitate a facial recognition system that will be able to identify more than 300,000 persons at the games.

The 2018 Winter Olympics was the first event to be covered by the partnership as Intel showcased a range of 5G and Virtual Reality avenues. Connectivity will again be a focus but attention will be paid to computational abilities like 3D tracking and virtual stadiums.

“Our first experience was at PyeongChang in 2018 and it was very rewarding. We’ve been deepening our relationship [with the IOC] since,” GM of Intel’s Olympics partnership, Rick Echevarria, said.

Intel, meanwhile, hopes its technology could assist athletes to improve performances in addition to informing fans.

“Technology will not only play a pre-eminent role for the viewer but also the athletes,” Echevarria added. “We and the IOC chare a deep belief in the limitlessness of humans and we’re committed to creating a platform to aid individuals and organizations.