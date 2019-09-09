Ireland 18th in Mixed Relay at Pentathlon World Championships

After the early promise of a fourth place in the women’s relay, Ireland’s bid for glory at the UIPM 2019 Pentathlon and Laser Run World Championships ended today with an 18th place in the mixed relay.

In the absence of two-time World Cup Final champions Natalya Coyle and Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe, Kate Coleman-Lenehan and Timothy O’Brien teamed up for the first time in the showpiece mixed relay of the 2019 season.

The new-look partnership recorded a respectable swimming time of 2min 00.01sec for a ranking of 13th, but they found it tough going on the fencing piste, scoring 12 victories from their 40 bouts.

The Irish were competitive in riding, scoring 277 out of a possible 300, but they found the sandy track hard to negotiate and timed 12:45.16 in the laser run.

The UIPM 2019 World Championships marks the first time that Modern Pentathlon and Laser Run have been merged into one competition.