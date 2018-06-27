Ireland Hockey Squad for 3-match series against France this week

Ireland’s men’s hockey team will play France in a 3-match series in Cork, with the first game in Garryduff on Thursday, and the other 2 games in UCC at the weekend.
The sides are familiar to each other having played 4 times last year with Ireland coming away undefeated in the encounters.
Ireland Head Coach Craig Fulton has named a large panel of 26 for the 3 fixtures. Thursday’s game in Garryduff (7pm) will mark the final match of Ireland’s top goal scorer John Jermyn, who has decided to retire after more than a decade and a half of donning the green jersey.
Men’s International Fixtures:
Ireland v France in Garryduff, Thursday 28th June 7pm
Ireland v France in UCC, Saturday 30th June 2pm
Ireland v France in UCC, Sunday 1st July 2pm
Ireland Squad
David Harte
Mark Ingram
Jamie Carr
Jonny Bell
Conor Harte
Paul Gleghorne
Stuart Loughrey
John Jermyn
John Jackson
Matt Bell
Lee Cole
Michael Robson
Shane O’Donoghue
Chris Cargo
Daragh Walsh
Seán Murray
Neal Glassey
Eugene Magee
Peter Caruth
Mathew Nelson
Mitch Darling
Jeremy Duncan
Alan Sothern
Johnny McKee
Julian Dale
Owen Magee