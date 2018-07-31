Ireland to face in India in Hockey World Cup quarter final

Ireland will face India in their World Cup quarter final game this Thursday, following India’s win over Italy.

This meeting of Ireland and India will be a rematch of the pair that have already played each other in the tournament. Graham Shaw’s side were victorious on that day winning 1-0. India easily beat Italy 3-0 to send them through to the quarter final stages while Ireland were already guaranteed a quarter final place as they had wins over the USA and India. Indeed Ireland won the group.

Ireland did lose to England last weekend and that was disappointing as it was their only loss of the tournament to date. In fairness though the girls have impressed in the tournament, and they will be looking to secure a place in the semi-final of a World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

RTE have already thrown their hat in the ring to show live coverage of the game. The times of the game is yet to be decided but it will either be 6pm or 8.15pm this coming Thursday evening depending on England’s game with South Korea which is taking place this evening. If the girls were to win the game against India it will be a massive boost for women’s hockey in Ireland. We wish the team and the management all the best in the coming days.