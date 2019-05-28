Ireland U20 Squad and Fixtures for the 2019 Rugby World Cup

It’s called the Junior Rugby World Cup and U20 Head Coach Noel McNamara has named the 28-man squad that are going to Argentina, it’s starts on tomorrow on the 4th of June.

The side, sponsored by PwC, will be captained by UCD and Leinster’s Charlie Ryan, with Shannon and Munster scrum-half Craig Casey named as vice-captain.



The 2019 installment of the U20 World Championships take place from the 4th – 22nd of June, with Ireland playing their Pool B games in Santa Fe at the Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada. The play-off games will take place in Rosario between the Racecourse Stadium and Club Old Resian.

Ireland share Pool B with Australia, England and Italy and will face Six Nations rivals England on the opening day of the tournament.

The 28-man squad contains 7 uncapped players with Declan Adamson, Thomas Ahern, Azur Allison, Ciaran Booth and Charlie Ward named in the forwards and Iwan Hughes and Stewart Moore in the backs.

Ireland U20 Squad (World Rugby U20 Championship 2019)



Forwards



Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster) *

Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster) *

Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster) *

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) *

Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) Captain

Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster) *

Ronan Watters (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

Backs



Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) Vice-Captain

Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster) *

Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster) *

Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

*Denotes uncapped at this level

Unavailable due to injury

Harry Byrne

Brian Deeny

David Hawkshaw

Martin Moloney

Scott Penny

Conor Phillips

Ireland U20 World Rugby U20 Championships Fixtures

Pool A

England v Ireland

Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe

Tuesday 4th June 2019KO: 15:30 (local) / 19:30 (Irish)

Australia v Ireland

Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe

Sunday 8th June, 2019

KO: 10:30 (local) / 14:30 (Irish)

Italy v Ireland

Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe

Saturday 12th June, 2019

KO: 10:30 (local) / 14:30 (Irish)

Semi-Finals / Play-Offs

Racecourse Stadium, Rosario OR Club Old Resian, Rosario

Monday 17th June 2019

Finals Day

Racecourse Stadium, Rosario / Club Old Resian, Rosario

Sunday 22nd June 2019

Broadcast Information

Ireland’s games will be shown live on Eir Sport in the Republic of Ireland, with ITV holding UK TV rights. If games are not shown live on TV, they will be streamed via World Rugby Online Channels.

